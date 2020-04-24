Nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, April 24 in North Dakota. As of Friday morning, the state has had 748 total cases, including 285 recoveries.
Friday’s totals include 28 new cases in Cass County, North Dakota. The county, whose cities include Fargo, has had 318 COVID-19 cases to date.
Richland County, North Dakota, is currently at seven coronavirus cases to date. According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 204 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the county. On Thursday, April 23, Richland County was at 193 total tests conducted.
Nearly 4,100 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Cass County as of Friday. Burleigh County, North Dakota, follows with 1,945 conducted tests to date. Grand Forks County, North Dakota, has had 1,758 conducted tests as of Friday morning.
Further information was provided by NDDoH:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
• Burleigh County – 1
• Cass County – 28
• Grand Forks County – 8
• Walsh County – 1
• Williams County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
17,449 – Total Tested (+1,119 individuals from yesterday)
16,701 – Total Negative (+1,080 individuals from yesterday)
748 – Total Positive (+39 individuals from yesterday)
67 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
285 – Total Recovered (+16 individuals from yesterday)
15 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
