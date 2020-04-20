Nearly 630 COVID-19 cases to date in North Dakota

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, April 20 in North Dakota. As of Monday morning, the state has had 627 total positive cases, including 189 recoveries.
Three more individuals, all from Cass County, North Dakota, have died, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. As of Monday, North Dakota has had 13 total deaths from COVID-19. The individuals, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, all had underlying health conditions.
No new cases in Richland County, North Dakota, have been confirmed. Five coronavirus cases in Richland County have been confirmed as of Monday. As of Monday, 159 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Richland County.
NDDoH provided an update on the LM Wind Power plant in Grand Forks, North Dakota. On Thursday, April 16, 426 COVID-19 tests were administered. The tests included 99 positives, 323 negatives and four unable to be run.
“Of the 99 positives, 72 are LM employees, 19 are still under investigation and eight are not workers,” NDDoH stated. “Twenty-nine LM-associated positive tests resulted from outside the testing event (clinics, etc.).”
As of Monday, there have been 128 total positive COVID-19 cases associated with LM Wind Power, including employees or those who’ve had close contact with employees. Eleven individuals who tested positively for coronavirus are from Minnesota, NDDoH reported.
Thirty-four of North Dakota’s 42 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Cass County. Four of the cases were confirmed in Grand Forks County. The additional four new cases include two in Stutsman County and one each in Dunn and Nelson counties.
“Please note, there was a case previously reported as Nelson County, that after further investigation was determined to be from Grand Forks County,” NDDoH reported.
A total of 14,747 COVID-19 tests have been conducted as of Monday. More than 1,100 tests were conducted since midday Sunday. As of Monday, there have been 53 hospitalizations in North Dakota due to COVID-19 to date, including 17 current hospitalizations.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
