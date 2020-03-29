4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in ND Sunday morning

Emergency warning signs of COVID-19 include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or an inability to be roused and bluish lips or face.

North Dakota's COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 29, 2020

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 28 at 3 p.m. - March 29 at 9 a.m.

· Man in his 30s from Stark County, possible travel

· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation

· Man in his 80s from Morton County, under investigation

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

3453- Total Tested (+346 individuals from yesterday)

3355 - Negative (+342 individuals from yesterday)

98 – Positive (+4 individuals from yesterday)

17 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

18 – Recovered (+0 individuals from yesterday)

1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)

