Saturday morning, North Dakota Dept. of Public Health confirmed 15 new COVID-19 positive cases, and 11 additional cases were confirmed Saturday afternoon, bringing the total to 26 for the day. A of 4 p.m., there are confirmed cases in the state.

COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 28, 2020

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 27 at 3 p.m. - March 28 at 9 a.m.

· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

· Man in his 60s from Sioux County, community spread

· Man in his 30s from Stark County, under investigation

· Man in his 40s from Morton County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Stark County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Barnes County, under investigation

· Woman in her 50s from Barnes County, under investigation

· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, travel

· Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 28 at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread

· Woman in her 20s from Morton County, under investigation

· Woman in her 40s from Divide County, under investigation

· Man in his 50s from Mercer County, under investigation

· Woman in her 50s from Ward County, close contact

· Man in his 30s from Ward County, close contact

· Man in his 20s from Ward County, under investigation

· Man in his 40s from McLean County, under investigation

· Woman in her 40s from McLean County, under investigation

· Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation

· Man in his 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

3107 – Total Tested (+399 individuals from yesterday)

3013 – Negative (+373 individuals from yesterday)

94 – Positive (+26 individuals from yesterday)

16 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

18 – Recovered (+3 individuals from yesterday)

1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)

