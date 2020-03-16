New coronavirus guidelines issued Monday to stop spread of coronavirus

New federal guidelines were released Monday by the White House to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. People are asked not to gather in groups larger than 10 for the next two weeks, continue practicing social distancing, regular hand washing and stay home if you are sick. States with evidence of community transmission should close bars, restaurants and outdoor venues where people congregate, President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force said. Schooling from home is also encouraged.
“My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts,” Trump said. “If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus, and we are going to have a big celebration altogether. With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly – a lot of progress has been made.”
National Institute of Allergy and Infections Disease Director Anthony Fauci said it was important to be aggressive, but noted the new guidelines apply only to the next 15 days.
“We really want people to be separated at this time,” Amb. Deborah Birx, the White House’s point person on coronavirus, said.
President Trump said a nationwide quarantine is not being considered “at this point.”
