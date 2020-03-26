7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in ND Thursday morning
Buy Now

Seven additional positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in North Dakota as of Thursday morning.

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 25 at 3 p.m. - March 26 at 9 a.m. 

·        Woman in her 80s from McHenry County, community spread 

·        Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation 

·        Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation 

·        Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County, under investigation  

·        Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation 

·        Woman in her 20s from Stark County, under investigation 

·        Male child, age 0-9 from MacIntosh County, under investigation  

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation 

  BY THE NUMBERS 

2091 – Total Tested (+136 individuals from yesterday) 

2039 – Negative (+129 individuals from yesterday) 

52 – Positive (+7 individuals new from yesterday) 

10 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals new from yesterday) 

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments