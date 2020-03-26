7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in ND Thursday morning

Seven additional positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in North Dakota as of Thursday morning.
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 25 at 3 p.m. - March 26 at 9 a.m.
· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County, community spread
· Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Stark County, under investigation
· Male child, age 0-9 from MacIntosh County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
2091 – Total Tested (+136 individuals from yesterday)
2039 – Negative (+129 individuals from yesterday)
52 – Positive (+7 individuals new from yesterday)
10 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals new from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus
