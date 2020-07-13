New highs in COVID-19 confirmations, active cases in ND

North Dakota set three new records for COVID-19 numbers Monday, July 13.
The state confirmed 108 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a single day high. North Dakota also had a second consecutive new record for active COVID-19 cases, 702 total, on Monday.
North Dakota’s previous record for active COVID-19 cases, 677 total, was reached Sunday, July 12. The state reached 670 active COVID-19 cases on May 21, 2020, the North Dakota Department of Health previously reported.
The number of active COVID-19 cases comes from subtracting the total of recoveries and deaths (3,653 and 87, respectively, to date as of Monday) from the number of positive positive cases reported to date (4,442 as of Monday).
On Monday afternoon, the North Dakota Joint Information Center also confirmed the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 was at a record high.
Forty-three individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of five from Sunday. To date, 277 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of seven from Sunday.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Monday. As of Monday afternoon, the county was at 47 COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and 1,990 completed and recorded tests. That’s an increase of 11 tests from Sunday.
Monday’s total from NDDoH included 28 new cases in Cass County; 21 new cases in Burleigh County; 11 new cases in Grand Forks County; eight new cases in Williams County; five new cases in McKenzie County; four new cases in Morton County; three new cases in Ward County; two new cases each in Cavalier, Dunn, Mountrail, Ramsey and Stutsman counties; and one new case each in Bottineau, Dickey, Grant, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh and Stark counties.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Monday.
There have been 83 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Sunday. On Sunday, 37 recoveries were reported.
In addition to the 87 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
Nearly 233,100 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Monday, an increase of more than 4,560 from Sunday. Nearly 123,880 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,400, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 87 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 72 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two each from Morton and Stutsman counties; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
For the sixth consecutive day, Burleigh County, North Dakota, led the state in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Burleigh County, whose cities include Bismarck, North Dakota, has 188 active cases as of Monday. Cass County, whose cities include Fargo, has 149 active cases.
Burleigh and Cass counties account for less than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, a combined 337 out of 702 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
