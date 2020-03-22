COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 22, 2020
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 21 at 3 p.m. - March 22 at 9 a.m.
· There were no additional positives reported during this timeframe.
P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 22 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, travel related
· Man in his 40s from Pierce County, close contact
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
1355 – Total Tested (+173 individuals from yesterday)
1325 – Negative (+171 individuals from yesterday)
30 – Positive (+2 individual from yesterday)
4 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
