COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 22, 2020

A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 21 at 3 p.m. - March 22 at 9 a.m.

· There were no additional positives reported during this timeframe.

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 22 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, travel related

· Man in his 40s from Pierce County, close contact

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

1355 – Total Tested (+173 individuals from yesterday)

1325 – Negative (+171 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Positive (+2 individual from yesterday)

4 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

