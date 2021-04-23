Next COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Wahpeton
Courtesy Richland County Public Health

The health department of Richland County, North Dakota, will host a first or second dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

The clinic will be held at Heritage Square, 500 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.

“Please register by visiting www.ndvax.org,” Health Services Director Kayla Carlson said. “Once there click, ‘find a clinic,’ then enter Richland under ‘search by name of location.’ If you have questions or need assistance registering, please call the Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735.”

