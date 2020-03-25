A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 24 at 3 p.m. - March 25 at 9 a.m.

· Man in his 50s from Foster County, under investigation

· Man in his 60s from Ramsey County, under investigation

· Man in his 30s from Morton County, under investigation

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 25 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Man in his 50s from Cass County, under investigation

· Man in his 50s from Cass County, possible travel

· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation

· Woman in her 70s from Ramsey County, community spread

· Woman in her 30s from Stark County, community spread

· Woman in her 60s from Stark County, community spread

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

1955 - Total Tested (+353 individuals from yesterday)

1910 – Negative (+344 individuals from yesterday)

45 – Positive (+9 individuals new from yesterday)

8 – Hospitalized (+1 individual new from yesterday)

