No change in confirmed Richland County COVID-19 cases

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, April 21 in North Dakota. As of Tuesday morning, the state has had 644 total positive cases, including 214 recoveries.
No new cases in Richland County, North Dakota have been reported. Five coronavirus cases in Richland County have been confirmed as of Tuesday. The number of administered COVID-19 tests remains at 159 total, the same as it was on Monday, April 20.
A previously reported positive case from Cass County, North Dakota turned out to be from out of state. It was removed from the total of positive COVID-19 cases, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
Currently, 13 individuals have died from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Tuesday morning.
Further information was provided by NDDoH:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
• Cass County – 10
• Grand Forks County – 5
• Morton County – 1
• Mountrail County – 1
• Sioux County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
14,987 – Total Tested (+240 individuals from yesterday)
14,343 – Negative (+223 individuals from yesterday)
644 – Positive (+18 individuals from yesterday)
* Please note that a previously reported positive case from Cass County was from out of state and was removed from our positive total.
54 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
214 – Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
