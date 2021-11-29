No identified cases of Omicron variant in U.S. as of Nov. 26

WHO recommended countries should continue to implement the public health measures to reduce COVID-19 circulation overall at this time. Individuals should continue to social distance, wear masks and get vaccinated.
There have been no cases of the Omicron variant identified in the U.S. as of Friday, Nov. 26, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention release.
Not much is known about Omicron, which was classified as a “Variant of Concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) Friday and first reported in South Africa. Here’s what researchers have discovered so far:
It is not yet known whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants — the positive case rate has risen in areas of South Africa affected by the variant, but it is not clear if it is due to Omicron or other factors, WHO reported.
The severity of the variant is not yet known. South African hospitalizations have been increasing, but this could be due to an increase in cases in general. The cases also originated in college students, who typically suffer less severe symptoms, so it is difficult to tell whether the variant will have different symptoms, according to WHO.
Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection associated with the variant for those who have previously had COVID-19. More information is expected to be available in the coming days and weeks.
Current testing methods will be able to identify the presence of the Omicron variant, WHO reported. Corticosteroids and IL6 Receptor Blockers are effective for treating patients with severe COVID-19.
Vaccine efficacy against Omicron is not yet known, according to WHO. More information will be known in the coming days and weeks.
“At the present time, WHO is coordinating with a large number of researchers around the world to better understand Omicron. Studies currently underway or underway shortly include assessments of transmissibility, severity of infection (including symptoms), performance of vaccines and diagnostic tests and effectiveness of treatments,” according to a Nov. 28 WHO release.
WHO recommended countries should continue to implement the public health measures to reduce COVID-19 circulation overall at this time. Individuals should continue to social distance, wear masks and get vaccinated.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
This page contains all of The Daily News and News Monitor's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.