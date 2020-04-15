As of Wednesday, April 15, Wilkin County remains with five active cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail there are four cases and no deaths and in Clay County there are 43 cases and 1 death. 

Minnesota has a total of 1,809 positive cases with 940 no longer needing to be isolated and 87 deaths. There are currently 197 current hospitalizations and 93 in critical care. 

County, cases, deaths

Anoka 76 0

Becker 1 0

Beltrami 5 0

Benton 1 0

Big Stone 1 0

Blue Earth 23 0

Brown 7 1

Carlton 27 0

Carver 14 0

Cass 4 0

Chisago 7 1

Clay 43 1

Clearwater 3 0

Cottonwood 6 0

Crow Wing 17 0

Dakota 103 5

Dodge 16 0

Douglas 1 0

Faribault 4 0

Fillmore 10 0

Freeborn 27 0

Goodhue 17 0

Hennepin 651 46

Houston 1 0

Isanti 4 0

Itasca 2 0

Jackson 1 0

Kandiyohi 2 0

Koochiching 1 0

Lac qui Parle 1 0

Le Sueur 21 0

Lincoln 2 0

Lyon 5 0

Mahnomen 1 0

Martin 39 4

McLeod 2 0

Meeker 3 0

Mower 25 0

Murray 1 0

Nicollet 7 1

Nobles 2 0

Norman 1 0

Olmsted 153 2

Otter Tail 4 0

Pine 6 0

Pipestone 1 0

Polk 1 0

Ramsey 164 7

Red Lake 1 0

Redwood 1 0

Renville 3 0

Rice 5 0

Rock 2 0

Roseau 1 0

Scott 20 1

Sherburne 11 0

Sibley 1 0

St. Louis 43 6

Stearns 7 0

Steele 9 0

Swift 1 0

Todd 2 0

Traverse 2 0

Wabasha 7 0

Waseca 3 0

Washington 88 3

Watonwan 4 0

Wilkin 7 2

Winona 51 6

Wright 21 1

Yellow Medicine 3 0

