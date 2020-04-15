As of Wednesday, April 15, Wilkin County remains with five active cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. In Otter Tail there are four cases and no deaths and in Clay County there are 43 cases and 1 death.
Minnesota has a total of 1,809 positive cases with 940 no longer needing to be isolated and 87 deaths. There are currently 197 current hospitalizations and 93 in critical care.
County, cases, deaths
Anoka 76 0
Becker 1 0
Beltrami 5 0
Benton 1 0
Big Stone 1 0
Blue Earth 23 0
Brown 7 1
Carlton 27 0
Carver 14 0
Cass 4 0
Chisago 7 1
Clay 43 1
Clearwater 3 0
Cottonwood 6 0
Crow Wing 17 0
Dakota 103 5
Dodge 16 0
Douglas 1 0
Faribault 4 0
Fillmore 10 0
Freeborn 27 0
Goodhue 17 0
Hennepin 651 46
Houston 1 0
Isanti 4 0
Itasca 2 0
Jackson 1 0
Kandiyohi 2 0
Koochiching 1 0
Lac qui Parle 1 0
Le Sueur 21 0
Lincoln 2 0
Lyon 5 0
Mahnomen 1 0
Martin 39 4
McLeod 2 0
Meeker 3 0
Mower 25 0
Murray 1 0
Nicollet 7 1
Nobles 2 0
Norman 1 0
Olmsted 153 2
Otter Tail 4 0
Pine 6 0
Pipestone 1 0
Polk 1 0
Ramsey 164 7
Red Lake 1 0
Redwood 1 0
Renville 3 0
Rice 5 0
Rock 2 0
Roseau 1 0
Scott 20 1
Sherburne 11 0
Sibley 1 0
St. Louis 43 6
Stearns 7 0
Steele 9 0
Swift 1 0
Todd 2 0
Traverse 2 0
Wabasha 7 0
Waseca 3 0
Washington 88 3
Watonwan 4 0
Wilkin 7 2
Winona 51 6
Wright 21 1
Yellow Medicine 3 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.