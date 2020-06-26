No new COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, June 26. As of Friday morning, the state is at 78 deaths, 253 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,090 recoveries and 3,421 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 41 COVID-19 cases to date, 37 recoveries and records from 1,761 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Friday. The most recent death was reported Tuesday, June 23. As of Friday, no individuals under age 40 have died from COVID-19, whether directly or related to the disease.
Friday’s total included 10 new cases in Cass County; six new cases in Burleigh County; three new cases in Grand Forks County; two new cases in Ward County; and one new case each in Hettinger, Morton, Mountrail, Sargent, Sioux, Stark, Stutsman and Williams counties. There have been 26 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Thursday, June 25.
“After investigation, it was found that a previous case from Sioux County was a duplicate of a previously reported case,” NDDoH stated Friday.
Nearly 169,840 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Friday. Nearly 100,890 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-three individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 222 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
As of Friday in North Dakota, there are:
• eight active cases among ages 0-9, with 172 recoveries out of 180 cases
• 19 active cases among ages 10-19, with 254 recoveries out of 273 cases
• 81 active cases among ages 20-29, with 695 recoveries out of 776 cases
• 43 active cases among ages 30-39, with 676 recoveries out of 719 cases
• 25 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 469 recoveries out of 498 cases
• 29 active cases among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 330 recoveries out of 361 cases
• 23 active cases among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 233 recoveries out of 264 cases
• 10 active cases among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 103 recoveries out of 129 cases
• 15 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 48 deaths and 158 recoveries out of 221 cases
If you have tested positive in the past for COVID-19 and would like to share your experience, please contact Daily News at franks@wahpetondailynews.com or by calling 701-642-8585 ext. 133. You may also contact Daily News if you have been a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and would like to share your experience.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
