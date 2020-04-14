No new COVID-19 cases in Richland County

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, April 14 in North Dakota. Seven cases were confirmed in Cass County, North Dakota and no new cases were confirmed in Richland County, North Dakota.
Nine North Dakota residents have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The latest confirmed death is a man in his 80s from Morton County, North Dakota. He was a close contact to someone who tested positive to COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions of his own, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
As of Tuesday, North Dakota has had 341 positive COVID-19 cases. NDDoH released further information:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
• Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, close contact
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
• Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
• Man in his 50s from Morton County, close contact
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
• Man in his 80s from Morton County who was a close contact to someone who tested positive to COVID-19. He had underlying health conditions.
BY THE NUMBERS
10,916 – Total Tested (+135 individuals from yesterday)
10,575 – Negative (+125 individuals from yesterday)
341 – Positive (+10 individuals from yesterday)
42 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
138 – Recovered (+11 individuals from yesterday)
9 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
