No new COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland County

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday, June 15. As of Monday morning, the state is at 74 deaths, 344 active cases (including 15 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,683 recoveries and 3,101 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Monday, the county has had 37 COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries and records from 1,631 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Monday.
Monday’s total included 15 new cases in Cass County; two new cases each in Burleigh, Grand Forks and Morton counties; and one new case in Sioux County. There have been 25 recoveries since Sunday, June 14.
Nearly 133,900 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Monday. Nearly 87,780 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-one individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 197 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
