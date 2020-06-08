No new COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland County

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday, June 8. As of Monday morning, the state is at 72 deaths, 482 active cases (including seven in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,307 recoveries and 2,861 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Monday, the county has had 28 COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries and records from 1,504 completed tests.
Monday’s total included eight new cases in Stutsman County; six new cases in Cass County; two new cases each in Grand Forks and Wells counties and one new case in Burleigh County.
No new deaths were reported Monday by NDDoH. As of Monday, 56 of the total COVID-19-related deaths are considered due to the disease. There were eight deaths were COVID-19 was not considered the primary cause and there are eight cases with pending death records, according to NDDoH.
Three deceased individuals have COVID-19 listed as the cause of death on their official records, NDDoH reported. At the same time, those individuals did not test positively for COVID-19.
Nearly 115,260 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Monday. Exactly 80,180 individuals have been tests, NDDoH reported. Twenty-nine individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 184 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Monday’s report also stated there have been 29 recoveries from COVID-19 since Sunday, June 7.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
