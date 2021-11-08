No new COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland County

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) provides daily updates on the spread and recession of COVID-19 locally and statewide.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Monday, Nov. 8 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

0 — number of new COVID-19 or related cases in Richland County

55 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday in Richland County

13 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Monday in Richland County

7 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Monday

2,666 — cumulative confirmed local COVID-19 cases as of Monday

1,091 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021

93 — number of reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Monday

214 — number of breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Monday

10,822 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 3.015 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals

451 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1256 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals

109 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0304 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals

1 in 33 — number of fully-vaccinated North Dakotas who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020

1 in 8 — number of unvaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020

1,791 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Monday

20 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the county last confirmed a COVID-19 death on Oct. 27

2,591 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Monday

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH

63 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,438 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Nov. 7)

60.3 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,078 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 7

57.2 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (382,311 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 7

53.7 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (358,958 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 7

812 — total of active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (206 among ages 0-5, 337 among ages 6-11, 102 among ages 12-14 and 167 among ages 15-19)

505 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29

584 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 30-39

1,247 — total of active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 40 and older (378 among ages 40-49, 343 among ages 50-59, 281 among ages 60-69, 146 among ages 70-79 and 99 among ages 80 and older)

53 — number of counties in North Dakota; 51 had at least one active COVID-19 case Monday; 28 counties had new cases; 18 counties had single-digit activity

697 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota

32 — new COVID-19 cases in Cass County

464 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota

26 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County

3,148 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

161 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

148 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19

16 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19

39 — number of individuals statewide between ages 70-79 hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 35 among ages 60-69, 30 among ages 50-59, and 16 among ages 80 and older

1,045 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

585 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (353 total) and 60-69 (232 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

161 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-59, seven among ages 20-29, 13 among ages 30-39, 39 among ages 40-49 and 101 among ages 50-59

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

