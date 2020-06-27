No new COVID-19 cases Saturday in Richland County

Thirty-eight new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Saturday, June 27. As of Saturday morning, the state is at 78 deaths, 261 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,119 recoveries and 3,458 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Saturday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 41 COVID-19 cases to date, 37 recoveries and records from 1,771 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday.
Saturday’s total included 12 new cases in Cass County; 11 new cases in Burleigh County; four new cases in Morton County; three new cases in Grand Forks County; two new cases in LaMoure County; and new case each in Barnes, Ransom, Sioux, Traill, Walsh and Ward counties. There have been 29 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Friday, June 26.
“After investigation, it was found that a previous case from Ward County was from out of state,” NDDoH stated Saturday.
Nearly 174,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Saturday. Nearly 102,520 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-three individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 225 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
As of Saturday in North Dakota, there are:
• nine active cases among ages 0-9, with 172 recoveries out of 181 cases
• 19 active cases among ages 10-19, with 255 recoveries out of 274 cases
• 85 active cases among ages 20-29, with 707 recoveries out of 792 cases
• 45 active cases among ages 30-39, with 680 recoveries out of 725 cases
• 26 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 471 recoveries out of 501 cases
• 32 active cases among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 333 recoveries out of 367 cases
• 22 active cases among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 237 recoveries out of 267 cases
• 11 active cases among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 103 recoveries out of 130 cases
• 12 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 48 deaths and 161 recoveries out of 221 cases
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
