No new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Richland County

Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Sunday, June 21. As of Sunday morning, the state is at 77 deaths, 301 active cases (including seven in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,910 recoveries and 3,288 positive cases to date.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Sunday. The individual was a man in his 60s from Stutsman County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Sunday. The county has had 38 COVID-19 cases, 31 recoveries and records from 1,713 completed tests to date.
Sunday’s total included 20 new cases in Cass County; six new cases in Burleigh County; two new cases each in Barnes, Ransom and Stutsman counties; and one new case each in Griggs, LaMoure, Rolette, Stark and Ward counties. There have been 28 recoveries since Saturday, June 20.
Nearly 155,980 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Sunday. More than 96,170 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-one individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 216 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Sunday’s report shows low amounts of current active COVID-19 cases in two North Dakota population segments:
• there are presently 13 active cases among youth between ages 0-9, with 176 total cases and 163 recoveries recorded
• there are presently 11 active cases among individuals between ages 70-79, with 124 total cases, 97 recoveries and 16 deaths recorded to date
The highest number of current active COVID-19 cases are among younger members of the population. As of Sunday, there are 80 active cases among individuals between ages 20-29. There are 48 active cases among individuals between ages 30-39.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
