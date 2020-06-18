No new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Richland County

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, June 18. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 75 deaths, 309 active cases (including 11 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,809 recoveries and 3,193 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Thursday, the county has had 37 COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries and records from 1,669 completed tests.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday. The individual was a man in his 60s from Cass County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, NDDoH stated.
Thursday’s total included nine new cases in Cass County; six new cases in Grand Forks County; five new cases in Barnes County; three new cases in Sioux County; two new cases each in Stark and Ward counties and one new case each in Rolette and Sargent counties. There have been 53 recoveries since Wednesday, June 17.
More than 144,280 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Thursday. More than 90,650 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 208 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
NDDoH’s records include classifying COVID-19 exposure sources, Daily News previously reported. Of Richland County’s 37 reported cases, 20 occurred due to close contact, while 15 occurred due to community spread and two occurred due to household exposure.
Close contact and community spread are currently the leading sources of COVID-19 exposure in North Dakota, Daily News previously reported. According to NDDoH, more than 1,160 cases have been through close contact, followed by more than 1,140 cases through community spread. These numbers reflect Thursday’s report.
As of Thursday, the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases. The latest records state there have been 700 cases and 626 recoveries to date among people between ages 20-29. As of Thursday, there have been 682 cases among people between ages 30-39, with 624 recoveries.
The age group with the highest recovery rate is youth between ages 0-9, with 155 recoveries out of 170 cases to date as of Thursday. Current NDDoH records show that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths for individuals under age 40 to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
