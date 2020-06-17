No new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Richland County

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases in Richland County were confirmed Wednesday, June 17. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 74 deaths, 336 active cases (including 11 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,756 recoveries and 3,166 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Wednesday, the county has had 37 COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries and records from 1,654 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. The most recent COVID-19 death was reported Thursday, June 11.
Wednesday’s total included 17 new cases in Cass County; eight new cases in Stutsman County; four new cases each in Burleigh and Grand Forks counties; three new cases in Sioux County; two new cases each in Barnes and Morton counties; and one new case each in McKenzie and Ward counties. There have been 36 recoveries since Tuesday, June 16.
Nearly 140,100 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Wednesday. More than 89,670 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-five individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 201 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
NDDoH’s records include classifying COVID-19 exposure sources, Daily News previously reported. Of Richland County’s 37 reported cases, 20 occurred due to close contact, while 15 occurred due to community spread and two occurred due to household exposure.
Close contact and community spread are currently the leading sources of COVID-19 exposure in North Dakota. According to NDDoH, more than 1,150 cases have been through close contact, followed by more than 1,130 cases through community spread.
As of Wednesday, the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases. The latest records state there have been 693 cases and 615 recoveries to date among people between ages 20-29. As of Tuesday, there have been 678 cases among people between ages 30-39, with 610 recoveries.
The age group with the highest recovery rate is youth between ages 0-9, with 153 recoveries out of 169 cases to date as of Wednesday. Current NDDoH records show that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths for individuals under age 40 to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.