No new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Richland County

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, June 3. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 66 deaths, 444 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,169 recoveries and 2,679 total cases to date.
No new Richland County individuals have been reported by the North Dakota Department of Health as having COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the county has had 22 COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries and 1,378 completed tests to date.
Wednesday’s totals include 21 new cases in Cass County; five new cases in Stutsman County; two new cases in Burleigh and Ransom counties and one new case each in Grand Forks, Walsh and Ward counties.
One new death directly caused by or related to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions from Cass County, North Dakota, has died.
Cass County, as of Wednesday, accounts for 55 of North Dakota’s 66 total COVID-19 deaths to date. The remaining deceased include three individuals from Grand Forks County; two individuals from Morton and Stark counties; and one individual each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
As of Wednesday, more than 101,325 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota. More than 74,500 individuals have been tested.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
