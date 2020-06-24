No new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Richland County

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, June 24. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 78 deaths, 240 active cases (including four in Richland County), 3,044 recoveries and 3,362 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 39 COVID-19 cases to date, 35 recoveries and records from 1,730 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday.
Wednesday’s total included 18 new cases in Cass County; 12 new cases in Burleigh County; two new cases each in Morton, Pembina, Ramsey and Walsh counties; and one new case each in Grand Forks, McKenzie, Ransom and Sioux counties. There have been 36 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Tuesday, June 23.
“The temporary issue with the Electronic Reporting System mentioned yesterday has been resolved and the remaining results for yesterday and the results for today are reflected in today’s numbers,” NDDoH stated Wednesday.
Nearly 162,470 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Wednesday. Nearly 98,690 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-seven individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 219 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
As of Wednesday in North Dakota, there are:
• 12 active cases among ages 0-9, with 167 recoveries out of 179 cases
• 20 active cases among ages 10-19, with 251 recoveries out of 271 cases
• 64 active cases among ages 20-29, with 687 recoveries out of 751 cases
• 35 active cases among ages 30-39, with 672 recoveries out of 707 cases
• 25 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 460 recoveries out of 489 cases
• 29 active cases among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 325 recoveries out of 356 cases
• 26 active cases among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 227 recoveries out of 261 cases
• 12 active cases among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 101 recoveries out of 129 cases
• 17 active cases among ages 80-80, with 48 deaths and 154 recoveries out of 219 cases
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
