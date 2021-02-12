No new Wilkin Co. COVID-19 cases Friday

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has 611 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 probable cases as of Friday, Feb. 12. Wilkin County had no newly reported cases Friday. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no new deaths in the county as of Feb. 12.
In Wilkin County, 735 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 157 people have received both doses as of Thursday, Feb. 11. This means 11.7 percent of the county’s population have received at least one dose.
As of Thursday, 31.6 percent of Wilkin County’s residents over the age of 65 had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 12.6 percent of residents between the ages of 50-64 had received at least one dose.
Minnesota has had a total of 471,851 COVID-19 cases, 1,058 of them new as of Friday. The state reported 19 new deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 6,362.
In the state, 617,896 Minnesotans have received their first vaccine dose and 189,092 have completed both doses as of Thursday’s report. There have been 913,575 doses shipped to providers across the state. As of Thursday, 87 percent of doses had been used within three days of receipt, and 30.7 people aged 65 and older had received at least one vaccine dose.
The county’s cumulative case rate is still higher than the state’s, at 9.1 percent compared to Minnesota’s 7 percent, according to the weekly report released Thursday, Feb. 11. In the latest weekly positive case report, between 3-5 percent of tests were positive in Wilkin County the week of Jan. 24-30, the same from the previous reported week. By comparison, the state had a 3.5 percent positive case rate the same week, the weekly report stated.
There have been 5,468 tests completed in Wilkin County, according to Thursday’s weekly report.
The state has completed 6,914,135 COVID-19 tests as of Friday. Out of the positive cases 37,167 have been among healthcare workers.
Primary and secondary school staff and students have nearly equal case numbers across the state of Minnesota. Since Aug. 1, staff have had a total of 6,794 cases, while students have had a total of 6,721 cases, as of Thursday’s weekly report. Also since Aug. 1, cases in institutes of higher education reached 14,614, according to Thursday’s report.
Just over 40,000 cases have been associated with congregate care facilities in the state. Thursday’s report showed 18,626 total cases in staff and 21,461 total cases in residents.
The highest number of cases belongs to the 20-24 age group, which accounts for 47,246 of the total cases in the state as of Friday. A total of three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the age group.
