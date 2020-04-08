Fargo, N.D.– A coalition of North Dakota advocacy groups launched NDcovidresponse.org, a website with resources and policy visions created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis. The website provides resources for all North Dakotans regarding:
• emergency assistance for working families
• worker safety
• housing and utilities
• food security
• healthcare access
• state government resources
The website also includes policy demands, including guaranteed wages for workers most impacted by the pandemic, paid family leave, a moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs, and hazard pay for frontline workers. This people-centered response is not only to the COVID-19 crisis, but addresses policy changes that may result from the crisis.
“A couple of weeks ago our lives looked very different, the pandemic changed all that. We are all looking for solutions to guide us as we face an unknown future. This website will help all North Dakotans find resources to aid their path now, and policy priorities that address the needs of everyone in the future.” Michelle Rydz, Executive Director, High Plains Fair Housing Center”We are excited to have this resource in our state as a one-stop shop for access to resources, information and ways to take action on important issues impacting our working families through this pandemic and beyond,” Landis Larson, ND AFL-CIO President.
Website partners include: AFL-CIO, Indivisible, ND Native Vote, ND United, Farmers Union, ACLU, Creating a Hunger Free ND, ND Human Rights Coalition, ND Women’s Network, ND Community Action Partnership, Dakota Resource Council, LSSND, ND Nurses Association, High Plains Fair Housing, FM Coalition to End Homelessness, Cass Clay Food Commission, Prairie Action ND and North Dakota Voices Network.
The North Dakota Voices Network works to advance social and economic justice across North Dakota by strengthening forward-thinking organizations through capacity building, strategic messaging, technological support, data sharing and analysis, and leadership development.
