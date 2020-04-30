North Dakota businesses preparing for reopening

Are they ready to reopen?
With the first phase of the “North Dakota Smart Restart” taking effect Friday, May 1, attention is shifting from coronavirus to the operations of businesses including restaurants, bars, hair salons and barbershops, fitness centers, optometrists, dentists and physical therapy providers.
Daily News reached out to a handful of businesses who are resuming or continuing their operations in the wake of overall low COVID-19 numbers. This is not meant to be an exhaustive list. Residents and customers of all businesses are advised to call, check social media and watch for exterior signage for additional information.
Owners, managers and staff shared immediate plans and insight on conducting business during a pandemic.
Restaurants
“We are prepared,” Mark Rittenour said.
Rittenour is manager of Fryn’ Pan, Wahpeton, which was preparing to reopen to the public at 7 a.m. Friday. In keeping with state of North Dakota protocol, the restaurant is reducing its seating capacity and increasing its sanitizing operations.
Until further notice, capacity for restaurants and bars will be limited to 50 percent of normal operating capacity. Businesses are asked to allow for six feet of spacing between groups.
There are guidelines for North Dakota’s salad bars and buffets (they’re allowed as long as pre-portioned servings are prepared by staff), refills (not allowed unless served in a clean, unused glass or cup), menus (it’s recommended they be on material that can be sanitized after every use) and more. They’re new but manageable, Rittenour said.
“We’ve got a lot of our regular customers who will be coming through and we’re taking care for them,” he said.
City Brew Hall, Wahpeton, will once again offer to-go meals only beginning Wednesday, May 6. Dr. Shelby Terstriep, the restaurant’s co-owner, said there will be a period of assessing operations and waiting for additional guidance before full service resumes.
“We know that people are still going to be hesitant in the beginning,” Terstriep said. “We want to take it slow and make sure we’re not putting anybody at undue risk.”
Limitations on North Dakota businesses take effect Friday, March 20. It is a unique experience for people like Doe Rae Prante, co-owner and manager of Prante’s Fine Dining, Wahpeton.
“I’ve never been in this position before,” Prante said previously.
More than a month later, Prante is among an optimistic population.
“It’s kind of incredible, the community support and the interest in caring we’ve seen through this,” she said. “I think it has been amazing. We were really scared going into it. I don’t know how it’s going to end up overall, but everybody has really rallied.”
Prante’s opens for its summer hours the evening of Friday, May 1.
“There’s going to be a learning curve for everybody,” Kirk Peterson said.
Peterson, owner of Firehouse Pub in Wahpeton, said his bar will return to full service as soon as “they let us do it.” When Daily News called, he and his employees were spacing out tables and chairs.
“We’re going to watch the numbers. A lot of it’s going to be about what we’re learning. The whole industry will change to a point.”
In the meantime, increased sanitizing, increased space and other precautions are the name of the game.
Salons, barbershops and massage therapy
Jon Stuehrenberg, part of the staff at Rich’s Barber Shop in Wahpeton, was taking precautions just before hair care facilities were required to temporarily close. Measures like the barbers wearing face masks, gloves and protective coats will continue to be followed after the shop reopens at 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Customers will be encouraged to wear face masks, but service won’t automatically be denied to anyone who isn't wearing one. Stuehrenberg anticipates serving both appointment and walk-in customers. While haircuts will continue, Rich’s Barber Shop was still determining a policy regarding shaves as of Thursday, April 30.
“The procedures are manageable within our daily routine,” Stuehrenberg said. “Spraying down the chair and other things does add time between the number of haircuts we can do. We will have to schedule more customers than before. It’s until further notice, when we’re eventually back to normal.”
Danielle Kutter, owner of Tangled Hair Studio, was unavailable for comment. Other salons are sharing their rules on Facebook, including asking customers to wait in their cars until contacted by the stylist to come inside, wash their hands as soon as they come in, not bring additional people with them and to take a seat in the stylist's chair right away.
Casey Brooks Gault, a therapist at nearby Heartstone Massage, said she expects to reopen during the week of Monday, May 4.
Fitness centers
Snap Fitness and Anytime Fitness, both Wahpeton, provided updates Thursday on social media.
“We are thrilled to announce that the gym will be reopening this Friday at 6 a.m.,” Anytime Fitness stated. “Please stay tuned for more information about our new rules and gym regulations.”
New gym hours at Anytime Fitness are expected to begin Monday, May 4. Anyone entering for the first time is asked to read and review new rules, which will be strictly enforced with a zero tolerance policy.
Snap Fitness, meanwhile, will reopen Monday.
“We are so excited to welcome all of our members back into the club and continuing meeting your fitness needs,” the center stated.
Changes at Snap Fitness include the rearrangement and adjustment of equipment to meet safe distancing guidelines. The center will also be closed from 2-5 p.m. daily to allow for additional sanitizing of equipment.
“Thanks for sticking with us!” Snap Fitness stated. “The strength of our gym is with our members.”
Physical therapy
Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy, Inc. (OSPTI) has been in a unique situation since business guidelines were placed. It has clinics in both North Dakota and Minnesota, two states with differing approaches to pandemic response.
“This is something none of us have experienced before,” Business Resource Coordinator Chris Kappes said. “We’ve done a lot of research, followed a lot of protocols and procedures and had to decrease some of our services.”
Innovation went hand-in-hand with adjustment. While physical, occupational and speech therapy continued, there was an increase in electronic visits. The same protocol will be followed at Optimum Rehab, Wahpeton.
“We’ve modified our sanitation and our scheduling practices, allowing for adequate time for additional cleaning and to reduce the chance of patients having to be in contact with each other,” Tony Eggiman said.
Physical therapists are considered essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Eggiman and Kappes said they and other employees are taking extra precautions including wearing face masks and conducting patient screenings.
Dentists
The Clinic for Oral Health, Wahpeton, will reopen in two phases. Dr. Judith Schmidt, DDS, said the general clinic will reopen on Monday, May 4, followed by dental hygiene work returning Monday, May 18.
While emergency patients were seen in the last few weeks, by and large, clinic staff had not returned to the facility until the week of Monday, April 27.
“They came back to get ready for reopening,” Schmidt said. “We have numerous CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines we will be following. We’re getting everything ready.”
Clinic patients can expect to see staff wearing N95 masks which they were personally fitted for as well as full protective gowns.
“We’ve also converted a conference room into an additional waiting room. We’re working to limit the number of patients interacting at once and are taking measures to follow social distance guidelines,” Schmidt said.
Optometrists
Prairie Vision Center, Wahpeton, will reopen Friday, May 1. Dr. William Welder said normal procedure will be augmented by additional care.
“Our routine of cleaning and disinfecting will continue. What once was done in a day will happen four times a day,” he said.
Welder and other Prairie Vision staff will wear face masks and encourage patients to do so as well. The center will adjust its number of scheduled appointments to meet capacity guidelines and allow for less interaction among patients.
Movie theaters
While Wahpeton doesn’t have a movie theater, there is one within the Twin Towns Area.
Melaney Weinkauf, manager of the Cinema 6 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, confirmed the theater is still closed until further notice. On Thursday, April 30, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended his state’s stay-at-home order until Monday, May 18.
Full industry-specific guidelines for North Dakota businesses are available at ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.