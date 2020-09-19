North Dakota exceeds 3,000 active COVID-19 cases

North Dakota exceeded 3,000 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, Sept. 19. The state health department confirmed 3,096 active cases, including 379 new cases. Eight new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday.
The individuals were all from Morton County, North Dakota. They include three men in their 80s, one woman in her 80s, three men in their 90s and one woman in her 90s. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH confirmed.
“Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 1-13 days ago,” NDDoH stated.
Richland County, North Dakota has 42 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Eight new cases were confirmed Saturday by NDDoH.
As of Saturday, Richland County has had 205 total COVID-19 cases, 162 recoveries and one death. NDDoH confirmed that 60 new local COVID-19 tests, with 39 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Friday, Sept. 18. Nearly 19.75 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 42 active COVID-19 cases includes 13 in the 15-19 age group, eight in the 20-29 age group, four each in the 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69 age groups and three each in the 0-5, 30-39 and 70-79 age groups.
North Dakota’s 379 new COVID-19 cases included 72 in Cass County, 58 in Burleigh County, 49 in Stark County, 24 in Morton County and 23 in Emmons County. Thirty-seven out of 53 counties reported new COVID-19 case.
On Friday, Sept. 18, North Dakota set a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, with 508 confirmed by NDDoH. That same day, the statewide number of active cases was 2,986 total.
As of Saturday, North Dakota has had 17,607 positive COVID-19 cases, 14,319 recoveries and 192 deaths, NDDoH confirmed. Nearly 29 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 6,742 COVID-19 tests were processed statewide Friday, while 576,672 tests have been processed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Seventy-eight individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Saturday, an increase of one from Friday.
North Dakota’s 3,096 active COVID-19 cases Saturday included 689 individuals between ages 20-29, 437 between ages 15-19 and 414 between ages 30-39.
While 50 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Saturday, 20 of the 50 each reported less than 10 active cases. Richland County, as of Saturday, remains at No. 13 on the list of 30 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Saturday included Burleigh County, 580 cases; Cass County, 536; Stark County, 307; Morton County, 237; and Grand Forks County, 229.
The top 10 is completed by Ward County, 216 active cases; Williams County, 199; Stutsman County, 93; Emmons County, 72; and Benson County, 67. Richland County is behind No. 11-ranked Barnes County, with 54 active cases, and No. 12, McLean County, with 46 active cases. Coming in at No. 14 in Mercer County, 40 active cases on Saturday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
