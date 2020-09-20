North Dakota exceeds 3,200 active COVID-19 cases Sunday

North Dakota set a new record for active COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Sunday, Sept. 20. The state health department confirmed 3,208 active cases, including 352 new cases. No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday.
Richland County, North Dakota, has 39 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Three new cases were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Richland County has had 208 total COVID-19 cases, 168 recoveries (six new) and one death. NDDoH confirmed that 99 new local COVID-19 tests, with 32 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Saturday, Sept. 19. Nearly 20 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 39 active COVID-19 cases includes 11 in the 15-19 age group, 10 in the 20-29 age group, five in the 60-69 age group, three each in the 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59 age groups and two each in the 0-5 and 70-79 age groups.
North Dakota’s 352 new COVID-19 cases included 78 in Burleigh County, 73 in Cass County, 34 in Stark County, 28 in Ward County and 19 in Morton County. Thirty-six out of 53 counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday, North Dakota has 17,958 total positive COVID-19 cases, 14,558 recoveries (239 new, including 209 on Saturday) and 192 deaths, NDDoH confirmed. More than 29 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 5,964 COVID-19 tests were processed statewide Saturday, while 582,629 tests have been processed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Eighty-one individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of three from Saturday.
North Dakota’s 3,208 active COVID-19 cases Sunday included 731 individuals between ages 20-29, 428 between ages 15-19 and 422 between ages 30-39.
While 50 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Sunday, 20 of the 50 each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Sunday, dropped one slot to No. 14 on the list of 30 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Sunday include Burleigh County, 615 cases; Cass County, 537; Stark County, 328; Morton County, 251; and Grand Forks County, 235.
The top 10 is completed by Ward County, 222 active cases; Williams County, 197; Stutsman County, 83; Emmons County, 75; and Benson County, 63.
Richland County is behind Barns County (No. 11, 52 active cases); McLean County (No. 12, 45 active cases) and Mercer County (No. 13, 40 active cases). Richland County is ahead of No. 15-ranked Mountrail County, which confirmed 36 active cases Sunday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
