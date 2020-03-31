North Dakota has second-highest day for COVID-19 cases

North Dakota had its second-highest day for diagnosis of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 31.
The 17 additional cases placed the state at 126 total cases, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that afternoon. Burgum also highlighted a statewide increase in COVID-19 testing, saying 348 individuals had been tested since the day before.
“North Dakota remains in the top 10 of states in terms of testing per capita,” Burgum said.
According to a map shown when Burgum spoke Tuesday, 42 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Richland County, North Dakota, as of that afternoon. That’s compared to 818 tests completed in Cass County, 702 tests completed in Burleigh County, 507 tests completed in Ward County and 445 tests completed in Grand Forks county.
Cass and Burleigh counties, whose cities include Fargo and Bismarck, respectively, currently have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases. Cass County has 31 cases as of Tuesday, while Burleigh County has 30 cases.
Ward County, whose cities include Minot, North Dakota, is currently fifth on the list of counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Ward County has nine cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Rounding out the top five are Morton County with 14 cases and Stark County with 12 cases.
Richland County Public Health confirmed Tuesday that the day’s new COVID-19 cases did not include an individual from the county. Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt reminded residents to be aware of how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Stay home when you are sick, wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your cough/sneezes, avoid touching your face, and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces,” she said.
The best way to prevent becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus is to avoid exposure to people who may be ill, Eberhardt continued. Residents are asked to limit gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
Positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed Tuesday afternoon include a male youth between ages 10-19 from Grand Forks County believed to have contracted the disease through community spread.
“Individuals experiencing a fever and symptoms, such as cough, chills, sore throat or difficulty breathing, should call their medical provider prior to going to the healthcare facility,” Eberhardt said.
During his press conference, Gov. Burgum spoke about efforts including addressing hospital capacity and providing opportunities for the currently unemployed.
There is a three-tiered plan for hospitals, Burgum said. It includes looking at current capacity, the conversion of space previously devoted to elective surgeries and possible methods to increase capacity.
Burgum also announced plans for workforce coordination centers, activated to serve emergency workforce needs in support of lifeline services.
“(It’s) open to individuals willing to volunteer and those in search of paid positions,” according to information at the conference. “(It’s) for those with experience in health care, public safety, child care, agriculture, media, energy and more.”
The centers are intended to aid businesses providing services related to COVID-19 with a skilled workforce.
“The WCC can connect you with volunteers and workforce that are needed to fill critical roles,” the conference information continued.
Local partnerships are expected to be utilized in the production of high-demand hygiene products.
“Unified Command is working with local suppliers to begin producing hand sanitizer in bulk for public use,” Burgum said.
The public is asked to save empty plastic bottles used for containing hand sanitizer.
For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the North Dakota Department of Health hotline at 866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Richland County Public Health is also available at 701-642-7735, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.
