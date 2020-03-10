According to the North Dakota Department of Health, there was no COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, detected in a UND student after tests performed today (Tuesday, March 10).
As of Tuesday, there are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, according to the State Health Department.
On Monday, March 9, in close coordination with the Grand Forks and State Health Departments, a UND student was tested for the possibility of COVID-19. The student agreed to be self-quarantined apart from general populations, pending confirmation of test results.
As always, students with concerns about their health or symptoms they are experiencing are urged to call ahead to UND Student Health Services, at 701.777.4500, before coming into the facility. Student Health professionals can advise students on next steps. Faculty and staff are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as well as state and local health officials, encourage everyone to follow these basic prevention tips:
Get a flu shot.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.