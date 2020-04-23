North Dakota increasing COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing appears to be on the rise in Richland County, North Dakota.
Richland County’s seventh coronavirus case was reported Thursday, April 23 by the North Dakota Department of Health. That same day, the department reported 193 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Richland County.
That’s an increase from Wednesday, April 22, when NDDoH reported 165 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Richland County.
“Widespread rapid testing is one of the key elements for our step-by-step plan for a North Dakota Smart Restart,” Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday.
Burgum encouraged any resident with coronavirus symptoms to advocate for themselves and seek a COVID-19 test. While the majority of current confirmed cases are in Cass and Grand Forks counties, North Dakota, Burgum advised best practices for all residents.
“Continue to follow the guidelines that are helping to slow the spread,” he said.
As of Thursday, North Dakota has had 709 total positive COVID-19 cases, including 269 recoveries. A Cass County woman was the 15th individual in the state to have died from the disease, NDDoH reported. She was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota is currently preparing to implement the Smart Restart program, designed as a multi-stage approach. Earlier this week, Burgum and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, director of the state’s Department of Emergency Services, outlined a plan for increasing COVID-19 testing capacity.
“(We have) a strong testing strategy that is focused around testing several core groups including health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations,” Dohrmann said.
Earlier in April, the NDDoH state lab added nine lab professionals. The goal is an expansion to 1,800 COVID-19 tests per day by April 30.
“The lab has six additional pieces of equipment on order and hopes to increase capacity to 3,000 tests per day next month,” Burgum’s office stated. “The lab also has added space to increase capacity, with new equipment being installed (Wednesday), and is in the process of validating serology testing that looks for the presence of antibodies, which also will play an important role in fully reopening the economy.”
Meanwhile, NDDoH’s disease control division is working with representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the creation of surveillance test collection strategies.
In other news, the State Historical Society of North Dakota announced Thursday that is is seeking residents’ accounts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 crisis will be talked about and researched by many generations to come,” said Kim Jondahl, an audience engagement and museum division director. “As the repository of our state’s history, we're inviting individuals to help document this event and share personal stories of how this is affecting them, their families, and their work, health, education and significant life events.”
To learn more about how to contribute your stories, images, videos and more, find information at statemuseum.nd.gov/share-your-story.
Coronavirus information is available at NDDoH’s website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, and the CDC’s site, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
