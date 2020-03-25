A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 24 at 3 p.m. - March 25 at 9 a.m.
· Man in his 50s from Foster County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Ramsey County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Morton County, under investigation
P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 25 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· Man in his 50s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 50s from Cass County, possible travel
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 70s from Ramsey County, community spread
· Woman in her 30s from Stark County, community spread
· Woman in her 60s from Stark County, community spread
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
1955 - Total Tested (+353 individuals from yesterday)
1910 – Negative (+344 individuals from yesterday)
45 – Positive (+9 individuals new from yesterday)
8 – Hospitalized (+1 individual new from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
