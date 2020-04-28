North Dakota nears 1,000 total COVID-19 cases

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, April 28 in North Dakota. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 991 total cases to date, including 409 recoveries.
Tuesday’s totals include 41 new cases in Cass County, North Dakota. The county has had 472 COVID-19 cases to date.
Richland County, North Dakota, is currently at seven coronavirus cases to date. According to the North Dakota Department of Health, all seven Richland County individuals have recovered and 242 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.
In addition to the 41 new cases in Cass County, NDDoH reported three new cases each in Grand Forks and Stark counties and one new case each in Mountrail and Stutsman counties.
More than 5,800 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Cass County as of Tuesday. The county’s 472 coronavirus cases include 181 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, follows with 2,556 COVID-19 tests, 234 positive cases and 54 recoveries to date. Burleigh County, North Dakota, meanwhile has has 2,248 COVID-19 tests, 74 positive cases and 38 recoveries to date.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
