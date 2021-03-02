BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) announced Tuesday that the state has integrated the recently approved Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for the Janssen vaccine on Saturday, Feb.m27, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to receive an EUA from the FDA. Sunday, Feb. 28, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Processes (ACIP) recommended the use of the vaccine in people 18 and older under the EUA.
“Some major benefits of the Janssen vaccine include only requiring one dose and being able to be stored in refrigerators,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director. “The vaccine has shown 85 percent efficacy at preventing severe COVID-19 — with complete protection against hospitalizations and death after 28 days.”
North Dakota is scheduled to receive an initial allocation of 6,300 doses, which will go to pharmacies and urgent care. The doses are expected to arrive in the state on Friday, March 5.
In North Dakota, most providers are in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with some having moved on to Phase 1C.
North Dakotans can find when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at http://health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.
