North Dakota reaches 720 active COVID-19 cases

For the third consecutive day, North Dakota set a new record for the number of active COVID-19 cases.
The state is at 720 active cases (including five in Richland County, North Dakota) as of Tuesday, July 14. As of Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health has reported 88 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 3,685 recoveries and 4,493 positive cases. Subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the number of positive cases results in the number of active cases.
North Dakota’s previous record, 702 active COVID-19 cases, was reached Monday, July 13. On Sunday, July 12, the state reached 677 active cases after a previous high of 670 active cases on May 21, 2020.
Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, compared to the 108 new cases confirmed Monday. One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday.
The deceased is a woman in her 80s from Cass County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Tuesday. The county has had 47 COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries and 1,995 individuals tested. The number of tested individuals is up five from Monday.
Tuesday’s total from NDDoH included 15 new cases in Williams County; 11 new cases in Cass County; seven new cases in Burleigh County; four new cases in Morton County; three new cases each in Grand Forks and Mountrail counties; two new cases in Bottineau County; and one new case each in Cavalier, Dunn, Emmons, Golden Valley, McKenzie, McLean, Pembina, Sioux, Stutsman and Walsh counties.
“Four previously reported cases involved in a quality control check were inadvertently left in the system when the data was pulled,” NDDoH stated. “All the cases were previously recorded under Burleigh County.”
There have been 32 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Monday. On Monday, 83 recoveries were reported.
As of Tuesday, according to NDDoH data, there are:
• 31 active cases, one new, among ages 0-9, with 198 recoveries (two new) out of 229 cases
• 81 active cases, five new, among ages 10-19, with 295 recoveries (four new) out of 376 cases
• 209 active cases, 18 new, among ages 20-29, with 906 recoveries (eight new) out of 1,115 cases
• 123 active cases, seven new, among ages 30-39, with 778 recoveries (five new) out of 901 cases
• 85 active cases, five new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 533 recoveries (four new) out of 622 cases
• 91 active cases, seven new, among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 393 recoveries (three new) out of 487 cases
• 54 active cases, four new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 281 recoveries (two new) out of 343 cases
• 31 active cases, two new, among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 120 recoveries (none new) out of 168 cases
• 15 active cases, two new, among ages 80 and older, with 56 deaths (one new) and 181 recoveries (four new) out of 252 cases
In addition to the 88 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
Nearly 235,500 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Tuesday, an increase of nearly 2,430 from Monday. More than 125,030 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of more than 1,150, NDDoH reported.
Forty-two individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decline of one from Monday. To date, 280 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of three from Monday.
North Dakota’s 88 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 73 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two each from Morton and Stutsman counties; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 720 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to NDDoH, include:
• 184 in Burleigh County
• 146 in Cass County
• 61 in Grand Forks County
• 53 in Williams County
• 41 in Morton County
• 32 in Walsh County
• 22 in Mountrail County
• 20 in Stark County
• 15 in Sioux County
• 14 in Cavalier County
• 13 in McKenzie County
• 12 each in Benson, Dunn and Ward counties
• 11 in Ramsey County
• 10 in Traill County
• six in McIntosh County
• five each in Richland and Stutsman counties
• four each in Barnes, McHenry and Pembina counties
• three each in Pierce and Towner counties
• two each in Bottineau, Burke, Dickey, Mercer, Ransom, Renville, Sargent and Wells counties
• one each in Emmons, Foster, Golden Valley, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McLean, Nelson, Rolette, Sheridan and Steele counties
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
