North Dakota reporting ‘serial test’ COVID-19 results

Fifty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, May 15. As of Friday morning, the state is at 42 deaths, 648 active cases, 1,071 recoveries and 1,761 total cases to date.
Two new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Friday. The North Dakota Department of Health reported that both are males with underlying health conditions. One was in his 40s from Grand Forks County, North Dakota. The other was in his 90s from Cass County, North Dakota.
Friday’s totals include 43 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; three in Grand Forks County; two each in Burleigh and Morton counties and one each in Rolette and Stutsman counties.
NDDoH reported that of 42 total deaths, 31 are considered due to COVID-19, four were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and seven cases have pending death records.
Richland County, North Dakota, has nine total cases of COVID-19 and seven recoveries as of Friday. A total of 446 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in Richland County.
Nearly 60,500 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date in North Dakota. This includes tests given as part of “serial testing,” where individuals have received multiple COVID-19 tests. As of Friday, 51,715 “unique individuals” have been tested.
North Dakota has underreported the number of total COVID-19 tests administered, Governor Doug Burgum said Thursday, May 14. Approximately 2,300 COVID-19 tests had been unreported as of that day.
COVID-19 reports will now include totals for serial testing, or follow-up tests on individuals who had been reported as having COVID-19, may be living or working in a COVID-19 hotspot or are otherwise receiving multiple COVID-19 tests.
“We know we’ve got challenges in our long-term care facilities,” Burgum said. “Once you have a positive case, it’s very hard to drive that virus out of the facilities. The key is testing.”
Serial testing allows for opportunities to see if a location is gaining ground or losing ground in its response to COVID-19, Burgum said. The follow-up tests given are the same types the individuals initially received.
Cass County has had 1,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, including 572 recoveries. More than 11,450 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in the county or on county residents.
Grand Forks County has had 307 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 182 recoveries. Nearly, 4,700 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 109 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 76 recoveries. Nearly 5,620 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
“If we’re going to really control the virus, we need to find out where it is,” Burgum said. “The best place to look for the virus is in places where it already is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.