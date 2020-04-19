North Dakota reports 10th COVID-19 death

North Dakota's health officials reported a 10th person has died from COVID-10. The case was a woman in her 70s living in Cass County. She died Saturday from the disease, according to the state's daily announcement of COVID-19 cases. She had underlying health conditions.
Grand Forks County has 34 of the new cases, and Cass County has 15. Three of the cases are in Dunn County, and there is one new case each in the counties of Burleigh, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson and Stark. No new tests were reported in Richland County.
Gov. Doug Burgum will give an update on the LM Wind Power Manufacturing plant testing event during his daily briefing Monday afternoon. A rapid response team identified 110 positive cases at the plant after the plant was closed Wednesday following eight employees testing positive for the disease.
The state processed 667 tests Saturday with 57 positive test results. A total of 585 people have been confirmed with COVID-19, 51 have been hospitalized and 15 are currently hospitalized. The state reports 189 people have recovered from the disease.
BY THE NUMBERS
13,630 – Total Tested (+667 individuals from yesterday)
13,045 – Negative (+610 individuals from yesterday)
585 – Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)
51 – Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
15 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
189 – Recovered (+6 individuals from yesterday)
10 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)
For more information, visit the DOH dashboard, https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.