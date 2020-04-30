North Dakota reports 34 new COVID-19 cases
Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, April 30. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 1,067 total cases to date, including 458 recoveries.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were announced Thursday. Minus the 19 deaths and 458 recoveries to date, North Dakota had 590 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning.

Thursday’s totals included 21 new recoveries from the day before and total of 30 individuals currently hospitalized. The number of total cases in Richland County, North Dakota, remains at seven.

All Richland County individuals who tested positively for coronavirus have recovered, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. As of Thursday, a total of 248 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Richland County.

Thursday’s totals include 21 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County, seven cases in Grand Forks County, three cases in Stark County, two cases in Pembina County and one case in Burleigh County, North Dakota. Cass County has had more than 500 coronavirus cases to date, followed by Grand Forks County, with nearly 260 cases.

