North Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, April 29 in North Dakota. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 1,033 total cases to date, including 437 recoveries.
Wednesday’s totals included 28 new recoveries from the day before. It also included 20 new cases in Cass County, North Dakota. The county has had 492 COVID-19 cases to date, including 194 recoveries, the North Dakota Department of Health reported.
Richland County, North Dakota, is currently at seven coronavirus cases to date. According to NDDoH, all seven Richland County individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. A total of 248 COVID-19 tests have been conducted as of Wednesday.
In addition to the 20 new cases in Cass County, NDDoH reported 16 news cases in Grand Forks County, North Dakota, two each in Burleigh and Stark counties and one each in McKenzie and Stutsman counties.
For information on current COVID-19 cases, testing results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
