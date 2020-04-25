North Dakota reports 56 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday

North Dakota reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and one death. The man was in his 90s from Cass County and had underlying health conditions. No new cases were reported in Richland County, which has 7.
Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Barnes County - 1
Burleigh County – 6
Cass County – 40
Grand Forks County – 3
McKenzie County – 2
Morton County – 1
Pembina – 1
Stutsman – 1
Wells - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
19,350 – Total Tested (+1,901 individuals from yesterday)
18,547 – Total Negative (+1,846 individuals from yesterday)
803 – Total Positive (+56 individuals from yesterday)
Please note: a previously reported case from Cass County, after investigation, was determined to be from out of state and was removed from the total number.
70 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
310 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)
16 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
