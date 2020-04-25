North Dakota reports 56 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday

North Dakota reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and one death. The man was in his 90s from Cass County and had underlying health conditions. No new cases were reported in Richland County, which has 7.

Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 1

Burleigh County – 6

Cass County – 40

Grand Forks County – 3

McKenzie County – 2

Morton County – 1

Pembina – 1

Stutsman – 1

Wells - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

19,350 – Total Tested (+1,901 individuals from yesterday)

18,547 – Total Negative (+1,846 individuals from yesterday)

803 – Total Positive (+56 individuals from yesterday)

Please note: a previously reported case from Cass County, after investigation, was determined to be from out of state and was removed from the total number.

70 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

17 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

310 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)

16 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

