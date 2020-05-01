North Dakota reports four new COVID-19 deaths

Forty new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, May 1. As of Friday morning, the state is at 602 active cases out of 1,107 to date.
Four new COVID-19 deaths were announced Friday, bringing North Dakota to a total of 23 to date. The newest deceased individuals all had underlying health conditions and were from Cass County, North Dakota. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were in their 90s, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. There was also a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s.
Once again, Cass County had the majority of the new cases, with 29 confirmed Friday. The county has had 542 COVID-19 cases to date, including 213 recoveries. Nearly 6,800 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in Cass County, NDDoH reported.
Friday’s totals included four new cases in Grand Forks County, three new cases in Stark County, two new cases in Burleigh County and one case each in Renville and Stutsman counties.
NDDoH provided further information about coronavirus recovery and testing.
Twenty-four North Dakota individuals were reported Friday as having recovered from COVID-19 from the day before. There was one additional hospitalization, but the number of currently hospitalized individuals decreased from 30 to 27 total.
As of Friday, nearly 30,000 individuals have been tested for COVID-19. The 29,525 to date includes 2,065 recorded since Thursday, April 30.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, had 262 COVID-19 cases to date as of Friday. The number includes 68 recoveries. Exactly 3,700 COVID-19 tests had been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, had 79 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 49 recoveries. More than 2,720 COVID-19 tests had been conducted to date.
Richland County, North Dakota, had seven COVID-19 cases to date. All seven individuals have recovered. More than 260 COVID-19 tests had been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases, testing results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
