North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases below 500

Forty-eight new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday, June 1. As of Monday morning, the state is at 61 deaths, 486 cases (including eight in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,078 recoveries and 2,625 total cases to date.
No new Richland County individuals have been reported by the North Dakota Department of Health as having COVID-19. As of Monday, the county has had 22 COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries and 1,201 completed tests to date.
Monday’s statewide results came as Richland County held its first mass COVID-19 testing event. Wahpeton High School’s parking lot hosted the free, public, drive through event, which began at 10 a.m. and was expected to be held until 2 p.m.
The Richland County Health Department hosted the mass testing event with emergency management, the North Dakota Army National Guard and local community partners.
No new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Monday. The day’s totals include 40 new cases in Cass County; two new cases in Grand Forks County and one new case each in Barnes, Burleigh, Ransom, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh counties.
As of Monday, more than 97,100 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota. More than 73,300 individuals have been tested.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
