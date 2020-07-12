North Dakota sets new record for active COVID-19 cases

After days of increased confirmations, the state of North Dakota set a new record for the number of active COVID-19 cases.
The state is at 677 active cases (including six in Richland County, North Dakota) as of Sunday, July 12. That number comes from subtracting the 3570 recoveries and 87 deaths to date from the 4,334 positive cases to date reported by the North Dakota Department of Health.
North Dakota’s previous record, 670 active COVID-19 cases, was reached on May 21, 2020.
Ninety-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Sunday. No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Sunday. The county has had 47 COVID-19 cases to date, 41 recoveries and records from 1,979 tests, an increase of 16 tests from Saturday, July 11.
For the fifth consecutive day, Burleigh County, North Dakota, leads the state in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Burleigh County, whose cities include Bismarck, North Dakota, has 190 active cases as of Sunday. Cass County, whose cities include Fargo, has 139 active cases.
Burleigh and Cass counties account for less than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, a combined 329 out of 677 active cases.
Sunday’s total from NDDoH included 21 new cases each in Burleigh and Cass counties; 16 new cases in Grand Forks County; five new cases each in Morton and Stark counties; four new cases in Williams County; three new cases each in Benson and Mountrail counties; two new cases each in Renville, Walsh and Ward counties; and one new case each in Cavalier, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, Ramsey, Sargent, Sioux and Traill counties.
“After investigation, it was determined that a previous case from Burleigh County was from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
There have been 37 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Saturday. On Saturday, 37 recoveries were reported.
In addition to the 87 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 228,530 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Sunday. Nearly 122,480 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-eight individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of seven from Saturday. To date, 271 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
As of Sunday, according to NDDoH data, there are:
• 36 active cases, five new, among ages 0-9, with 192 recoveries (four new) out of 228 cases
• 74 active cases, 15 new, among ages 10-19, with 286 recoveries (four new) out of 360 cases
• 190 active cases, 23 new, among ages 20-29, with 866 recoveries (10 new) out of 1,056 cases
• 113 active cases, 16 new, among ages 30-39, with 762 recoveries (11 new) out of 875 cases
• 76 active cases, 10 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 519 recoveries (four new) out of 605 cases
• 83 active cases, 11 new, among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 378 recoveries (two new) out of 464 cases
• 55 active cases, eight new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 271 recoveries (none new) out of 334 cases
• 27 active cases, two new, among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 120 recoveries (two new) out of 164 cases
• 17 active cases, one new, among ages 80 and older, with 55 deaths and 176 recoveries (none new) out of 248 cases
North Dakota’s 87 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 72 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two each from Morton and Stutsman counties; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 677 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, according to NDDoH, include:
• 190 in Burleigh County
• 139 in Cass County
• 55 in Grand Forks County
• 42 in Morton County
• 34 in Williams County
• 23 each in Stark, Walsh and Ward counties
• 19 in Mountrail County
• 16 in Sioux County
• 12 each in Benson, Cavalier and Traill counties
• 11 in Ramsey County
• 10 in Dunn County
• seven in McKenzie County
• six in Richland County
• five each in Barnes, McHenry, McIntosh and Pembina counties
• four in Ransom County
• three each in Pierce and Towner counties
• two each in Burke, Mercer, Renville, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman and Wells counties
• one each in Dickey, Foster, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, Nelson and Sheridan counties
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
