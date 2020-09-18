North Dakota sets new single-day records for new COVID-19 cases, active cases

North Dakota set new records for its single-day number of new COVID-19 cases and single-day number of active cases Friday, Sept. 18.
A total of 508 new cases were confirmed Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health. Additionally, a total of 2,986 active cases were confirmed Friday. Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Friday.
The individuals were a man and a woman from Burleigh County, North Dakota. Both were in their 90s and had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Richland County, North Dakota, has 34 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday. Four new local cases were confirmed Friday by NDDoH.
As of Friday, Richland County has confirmed 197 total COVID-19 cases, 162 recoveries (three new) and one death. NDDoH reported that 191 new local COVID-19 tests, with 38 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Thursday, Sept. 17. Nearly 19.50 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 34 active COVID-19 cases includes nine in the 15-19 age group, six in the 20-29 age group, four each in the 40-49 and 60-69 age groups, three each in the 0-5, 50-59 and 70-79 age groups and two in the 30-39 age group.
North Dakota’s 508 new COVID-19 cases included 84 in Burleigh County, 77 in Cass County, 66 in Grand Forks County, 57 in Stark County and 52 in Ward County. Thirty-eight of the state’s 53 counties reported new cases.
As of Friday, North Dakota has had 17,230 positive COVID-19 cases, 14,060 recoveries and 184 deaths, NDDoH reported. Nearly 29 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 10,006 COVID-19 tests were processed statewide Thursday, while 569,913 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Seventy-seven individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of eight from Thursday.
North Dakota’s 2,986 active COVID-19 cases Friday included 679 individuals between ages 20-29, 427 between ages 15-19 and 393 between ages 30-39.
While 50 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Friday, 24 of the 50 reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Friday, dropped two slots to No. 13 on the list of 26 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Burleigh County, 584 cases; Cass County, 500; Stark County, 287; Grand Forks County, 247; and Morton County, 236.
The top 10 is completed by Ward County, 217 active cases; Williams County, 200; Stutsman County, 105; Benson County, 53; and Barnes County, 51. Coming in at No. 11 is Emmons County, 48, followed by Mercer County, 37. Richland County is ahead of No. 14-ranked McLean County, which had 32 active COVID-19 cases Friday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
