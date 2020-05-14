North Dakota to report ‘serial test’ COVID-19 results

North Dakota has underreported the number of total COVID-19 tests administered, Governor Doug Burgum said Thursday, May 14.
On Thursday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported 50,311 individuals to date have received COVID-19 tests. An additional approximately 2,300 COVID-19 tests have been unreported.
Future NDDoH reports will include totals for serial testing, or follow-up tests on individuals who had been reported as having COVID-19, may be living or working in a COVID-19 hotspot or are otherwise receiving multiple COVID-19 tests.
“We know we’ve got challenges in our long-term care facilities,” Burgum said. “Once you have a positive case, it’s very hard to drive that virus out of the facilities. The key is testing.”
Serial testing allows for opportunities to see if a location is gaining ground or losing ground in its response to COVID-19, Burgum said. The follow-up tests given are the same types the individuals initially received.
Sixty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 40 deaths, 665 active cases, 1,007 recoveries and 1,712 total cases to date.
One new individual in Richland County, North Dakota, has been reported as having COVID-19. The North Dakota Department of Health reports nine total cases and seven recoveries as of Thursday. A total of 434 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in Richland County.
No new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday. NDDoH reported that of 40 total deaths, 31 are considered due to COVID-19, four were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and five cases have pending death records.
Thursday’s totals include 57 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; six in Grand Forks County; and one each in Burleigh, Mountrail and Williams counties. NDDoH clarified information about the number of total COVID-19 cases to date.
“A previously reported positive case from Cass County was discovered to be a duplicate and also a previously reported case from Morton County ended up being from out of state. This reduces our totals by two,” NDDoH stated.
Thirty-eight new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Thursday morning by NDDoH. As of Thursday, a total of 38 individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 129 to date.
Cass County, North Dakota, has had 991 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, including 548 recoveries. More than 11,150 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in the county or on county residents.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, has had 304 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 163 recoveries. Nearly 4,640 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 71 recoveries. Nearly 5,370 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
“If we’re going to really control the virus, we need to find out where it is,” Burgum said. “The best place to look for the virus is in places where it already is.”
