North Dakota update: 278 total COVID-19 cases, 9 new cases, 1 new death
Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

North Dakota's latest COVID-19 update has the state with 278 total cases, nine of which are new since Thursday. There has also been one new death, a Stark County male with underlying health conditions.

North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results

Results listed are from the previous day.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, close contact

Male age 0-9 from Burleigh County, under investigation

Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 50s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact

Woman in her 50s from Dunn County, community spread

Man in his 30s from Sargent County, travel

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

9608 – Total Tested (+618 individuals from yesterday)

9330 – Negative (+609 individuals from yesterday)

278 – Positive (+9 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

13 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

105 - Recovered (+4 individual from yesterday)

6 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments