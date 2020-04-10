North Dakota update: 278 total COVID-19 cases, 9 new cases, 1 new death

North Dakota's latest COVID-19 update has the state with 278 total cases, nine of which are new since Thursday. There has also been one new death, a Stark County male with underlying health conditions.
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
Man in his 20s from Burleigh County, close contact
Male age 0-9 from Burleigh County, under investigation
Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 50s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 50s from Dunn County, community spread
Man in his 30s from Sargent County, travel
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
9608 – Total Tested (+618 individuals from yesterday)
9330 – Negative (+609 individuals from yesterday)
278 – Positive (+9 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
105 - Recovered (+4 individual from yesterday)
6 – Death (+1 individuals from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
