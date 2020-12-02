While North Dakota’s numbers for new and active COVID-19 cases have largely gone down in recent weeks, its number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have not.
The public is still urged to follow recommended practices in controlling the spread of coronavirus, including wearing masks, following social distancing when possible and modifying plans for the holiday season.
Officials with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) held a press briefing Wednesday, Dec. 2, amid key decisions being made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC, in a 13-1 vote Tuesday, Dec. 1, is recommending that health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities be the first recipients of any coronavirus vaccines. The vaccines would receive emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CNN reported.
Health care personnel and long-term care residents would be considered part of the first phase of vaccine recipients. During Wednesday’s briefing, it was indicated that non-first phase individuals may receive the vaccine as soon as spring-summer 2021.
“We have some reasons to be optimistic. We’ve got great news about two vaccines that are likely to receive emergency use authorization,” said Dr. Paul Carson, director of the North Dakota State University Center for Research Immunization and Education.
Carson is referring to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which early data suggests are safe and highly effective.
“Each (prevented) 95 percent of symptomatic infections in the people who have volunteered to test them according to the companies,” CNN reported.
Advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet Thursday, Dec. 10 to decide on Pfizer’s application for an emergency use authorization. Moderna’s application is expected to be discussed Thursday, Dec. 17, Carson said.
Should both vaccines be approved, CNN reported, 40 million doses of vaccine could be available in the United States by the end of December. Vaccine production is a component of the White House’s “Operation Warp Speed” campaign against COVID-19, but Carson said the name should not give anyone the wrong impression.
The reduced time frame to get a COVID-19 vaccine has been remarkable, but it has not occurred at the loss of the regulatory process, Carson said. He also spoke about the necessity of vaccinations in general.
A vaccine is the only reasonable way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carson said. He encourages every individual to receive it when they are able to.
Earlier Wednesday, the CDC announced looser quarantine guidelines. A quarantine period can be 7-10 days for some people, but the 14-day quarantine after coronavirus exposure is still most recommended.
People can end quarantine without taking a test if they do not develop any symptoms 10 days after being exposed to someone else with coronavirus, CNN reported. If they have a negative test result and no symptoms, they can end quarantine after seven days.
"We believe that if we can reduce the burden a little bit, accepting that it comes at a small cost, we may get a greater compliance overall with people completing a full quarantine," said Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the CDC’s COVID-19 response. ”If we get more people on board to complete that overall, that will result in fewer infections."
