Northern Plains pandemic responses examined

As North Dakota’s number of total COVID-19 cases continues to rise, pandemic response throughout the Northern Plains region is being examined.
Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, April 22 in North Dakota. As of the latest report, the state has had 679 total positive cases, including 229 recoveries.
A Cass County, North Dakota man is the fourteenth individual in the state to have died from coronavirus, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. He was in his 40s and had underlying health conditions.
Wednesday’s totals included the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in Richland County, North Dakota. According to NDDoH, 165 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.
“The NDDoH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are doing testing in hotspots and long-term care facilities are the main places,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said. “There are some CDC employees in Bismarck helping with testing around the state.”
COVID Exit Strategy, an online organization led by public health and crisis experts including former White House and Department of Health and Human Services employees, has been monitoring states’ responses.
Each state’s grade, on a 1-100 scale, is based on implementation of 20 interventions including handling of education, distancing, quarantine, testing, masks, care, finances, tracing, therapies and vaccination.
As of Wednesday afternoon, North Dakota had a 41 grade. Minnesota had a 74 grade. South Dakota had a 35, Iowa had a 40 and Montana had a 79.
North Dakota is encouraged to improve the daily COVID-19 case information on its website. COVID Exit Strategy is also recommending the state require a statewide stay at home policy and a statewide physical distancing policy. Banning all gatherings and closing non-essential businesses are also advised.
“Increase your state’s testing throughout,” COVID Exit Strategy stated. “Require masks to be worn in public spaces. Require masks to be worn when symptomatic. Provide insurance coverage for COVID-19 treatment.”
Minnesota, meanwhile, is advised to restrict or quarantine travelers from locations with community transmission. The state is also encouraged to increase its testing and require masks to be work in public spaces and when an individual is symptomatic.
Those guidelines, as well as providing insurance coverage for COVID-19 treatment, are also recommended for Montana. COVID Exit Strategy said its guidelines are based on tactics successfully deployed in other countries to curtail the coronavirus and best practices from American healthcare leaders.
“Each intervention reduces the chance the virus spreads from person to person,” the organization stated. “Before we can open up, we need to get the foundational interventions right to stop the spread of COVID-19. Federal, state and local leaders have the power to take action on many of these interventions and speed up the time it will take for their communities to recover.”
Last week, the White House announced guidelines for “Opening Up America Again.” The proposed state or regional gating criteria prior to the actual three phases of economic re-opening are as follows:
• symptoms — a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported during a 14-day period and a downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period
• cases — a downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percentage of total tests within a 14-day period (with a flat or increasing volume of tests)
• hospitals — able to treat all patients without crisis care and having a robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing
NDDoH continues to encourage residents to visit its website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, as well as the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
