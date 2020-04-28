Number of active COVID-19 cases declining, Burgum says

North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases are declining, Governor Doug Burgum said during a Tuesday, April 28 press conference.
While the state was nearing 1,000 total positive cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, Burgum said the number includes 409 recoveries. As of Tuesday, North Dakota had 991 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 563 active cases, 25 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
Tuesday’s totals included 59 new recoveries since the day before.
“I’ve seen a lot of headlines, saying the total cases are climbing,” Burgum said. “They’re always going to climb. That’s cumulative. The number of recoveries, they’re also climbing. The 59 newly recovered are a new record.”
North Dakota is one of several states where several closed businesses are expected to begin reopening to the public on Friday, May 1. The state’s schools will not be reopening that day.
An executive order issued in March required the closure of North Dakota’s recreational facilities, health clubs and athletic facilities, theaters, bars and restaurants except for take-out, delivery, curbside and drive-through operations, licensed cosmetologists including salons and barber shops and personal care services including tattoo parlors, tanning and massage facilities.
“The vast majority of North Dakota’s economy has remained open through this crisis,” Burgum previously stated. “Our success against the coronavirus has hinged on a low-mandate, high-compliance approach and North Dakotans have done their part to slow the spread through social distancing and other measures.”
Eight criteria make up the “North Dakota Smart Restart.” Six criteria have been reached and two more are nearing completion, Burgum said Tuesday.
The restart program includes:
• widespread rapid testing
• robust contract tracing
• targeted, effective containment
• protections for the most vulnerable
• sufficient health care capability
• ample availability of personal protective equipment
• setting new standard operating procedures for businesses
• a population and economy that’s prepared for resurgence
“Our success was really built around a light touch and low regulations and now that counts even more as we move toward reopening,” Burgum said.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its list of COVID-19 symptoms. Health conditions including fever, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and loss of taste or smell may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health continue to stress guidelines for personal protection, particularly for individuals running a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“The coronavirus remains as contagious as ever and just as threatening to those most vulnerable – the elderly and those with underlying health conditions,” Burgum said previously. “For their safety, we urge them to continue to stay home and avoid large gatherings even after businesses begin to reopen under the new guidelines. Together, we will move ahead with a continued emphasis on saving both lives and livelihoods.”
